According to Jacob Christy of the Andersons, for now it does feel like the markets are trading the stories they have which continues to be “that starving pipeline with record export demand”, not the story down the road.
The U.S. dollar turns slightly lower as investors move to the sidelines ahead of next week’s U.S. Presidential election and coronavirus concerns, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.
China reported it is close to meeting its Phase 1 targets in the trade agreement with the U.S., said John Payne. He said to also watch the news coming from China’s five-year planning meetings coming up. He said there may be some “shocking rhetoric” and possibly bullish news on their imports.