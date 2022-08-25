 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Export figures looking for clarity

People are also reading…

Several analysts were skeptical of a new USDA reporting system for exports, released Thursday. The numbers could be revised. “USDA started using a new reporting system for their export sales report today; it was delayed and also garnered skepticism about some of the numbers,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said.

“With harvest inching closer daily, the new trend for prices may be sideways but at a higher level than a month ago,” Total Farm Marketing said. “We might argue the gain markets felt heavy today and the idea that December corn not able to reach 6.75 is suggesting a near term high might be in place.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

"Better" yields in Illinois

“There is talk that China 2022 corn crop could be lower than USDA August estimate but if China is going to buy corn for import they may wait f…

Soybeans

The soybean market “was on the defensive” as rains hit around the Midwest, CHS Hedging said. The rain was beneficial for pod fill, but demand …

Soybeans

Rain has fallen over the majority of the central/eastern Cornbelt over the weekend, giving soybean markets another reason for a choppy day of …

Soybeans

"Greatly improved crush margins drove the soy complex higher today with the most gains in the Sep soybean contract,” Total Farm Marketing said…

Pro Farmer Tour continues

Ukraine continues to load out vessels according to reports, CHS Hedging said. There are 36 vessels that have been loaded since early August, i…

Soybeans

Soybean futures are higher as Day 2 of the Pro Farmer Tour produced some disappointing results, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

Corn

If China has lower feed-grain production due to the heatwave and if European corn production drops 3-4 million tonnes from the August 1 USDA p…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News