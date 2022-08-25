Export figures looking for clarity

People are also reading…
Several analysts were skeptical of a new USDA reporting system for exports, released Thursday. The numbers could be revised. “USDA started using a new reporting system for their export sales report today; it was delayed and also garnered skepticism about some of the numbers,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said.
“With harvest inching closer daily, the new trend for prices may be sideways but at a higher level than a month ago,” Total Farm Marketing said. “We might argue the gain markets felt heavy today and the idea that December corn not able to reach 6.75 is suggesting a near term high might be in place.”