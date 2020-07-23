After looking at the USDA weekly export report this morning, John Payne of Daniels Trading said, corn and soybeans were really good for last week. “Wheat sales are off to a fantastic start for the marketing year” as 616 kmt moved last week. “That’s nearly double the same as a year ago.”
However, tensions continue to rise between the U. S. and China after the Chinese consulate in Houston was ordered to close by tomorrow amid accusations of fraud and spying. China called the closing of the consulate a “serious sabotage” of relations between the two countries. “Now we await the Chinese response to this latest salvo in the tenuous relationship between the two to world giants,” said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.