With the predicted, consistent non-threatening weather forecasts into early July and no major export sales announcements, the trade will be stuck in a neutral to bearish position heading into next week’s quarterly USDA report, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
“U.S. weather and our relationship with China will continue to drive direction,” Lawrence said.
John Payne of Daniels Trading doesn’t expect the typical grain price decline this year. “Over the past 6 years, we typically see the selling accelerate following the first of July in the summer row crops when weather and conditions look like this. This year is much different given the prices are so cheap and funds are record short, I expect we see more of a sideways trade near the lows we make here for a few weeks rather than a direct line down,” Payne said.