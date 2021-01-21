 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Export sales bring support

Export sales bring support

Mixed grain markets hit trade today “with strength coming from decent export sales flashes this morning,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.

The stock market traded higher today as a President Biden’s stimulus plan is giving some optimism, she said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are expecting choppy trade today “with lots of questions worldwide about higher tariffs and uncertain production totals,” Ami L. …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Argentina’s bottom line is mostly good,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last week’s rainfall was well distributed, although not enough to fully …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Big demand from China may help support more buying while Ukraine eyes corn export restrictions and the Argentine government weighs higher expo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean prices hit the skids overnight and early in the morning on news of rain in Brazil, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat futures traded lower under pressure from the lower corn and soybean prices, according to ADM Investor Services. There are some concerns …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Total Farm Marketing notes daily export sales of 132K mt to China and improved weather in Brazil but east-central and northeastern Brazil rema…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News