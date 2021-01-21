Export sales bring support

Mixed grain markets hit trade today “with strength coming from decent export sales flashes this morning,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
The stock market traded higher today as a President Biden’s stimulus plan is giving some optimism, she said.
Mixed grain markets hit trade today “with strength coming from decent export sales flashes this morning,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
The stock market traded higher today as a President Biden’s stimulus plan is giving some optimism, she said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.