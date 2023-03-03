People are also reading…
Still no confimation of recent corn sales to China, however rumors still persist. Negotiations to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative have still not been scheduled., according to Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services.
Wheat reversed course today, back to a down trend vs corn. There are still some bullish headlines to keep in mind, but the market doesn’t seem to be concerned about Russia’s posturing in grain deal negotiations, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.