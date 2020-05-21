Export sales will be a focus of today’s trade, as the new report is out this morning ahead of the open. “After yesterday’s wheat led rally, trade is trying to figure the true size of the world’s wheat crop,” Allendale said.
In the export sales report, corn saw sales of 884,200 tonnes, down 18% from last week’s report, and toward the lower end of trade expectations. Soybeans saw net sales of 1.205 mmt, which the USDA said was up 99% from last week’s report and right in line with trade guesses. Wheat had net sales of 175,800 tonnes, down 14% from last week, and below expectations, according to Allendale.