Export shift weighs on beans

“A slowdown in the crush rate and lack of export business has weighed on soybean futures in recent sessions,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Exports have been outstanding all year, but with the Southern Hemisphere crop readily available to the market, sales have shifted to this region of the world. While this is not surprising, the recent surge in prices likely rationed supply.”

Analysts are also watching domestic basis values and planting progress.

“Domestic soybean basis values continue to weaken as processor demand has waned for now,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weather in the U.S. looks favorable with well over half the crop planted, much above the average pace.”

