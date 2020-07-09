There’s no export news again as the Chinese continue to slow play Phase 1 purchases and world competitors are offering lower prices for their bushels, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Friday’s report will be the next major event as the weekly export report is not expected to show any bullish surprises,” Lawrence said.
The grain markets are mostly higher this morning on bouts of short covering, positioning ahead of tomorrow’s USDA crop data expected at 11 a.m., and on “weather worries”, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Most look for little change in soybean and wheat numbers Friday, but the USDA could lower U.S. corn crop and carryout, according to ADM Investor Services.