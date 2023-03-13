This week traders will look for continued export business out of the Pacific Northwest, while the center gulf remains mostly quiet. “As the spring thaw approaches, high water issues likely will cause logistic issues,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said today.
People are also reading…
Word that China may have switched 1 million metric tons of Argentina soybeans to U.S. could offer support soybean prices, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
Traders will still monitor the Brazil corn crop situation and also the set up for the new crop U.S. season. The Brazil soybean harvest is about 53% complete as compared with 64% a year ago and this leaves a larger portion of the second corn crop vulnerable to hotter and drier weather during key reproductive stage, The Hightower Report said today.