Exports boosting corn, soybeans

"The Ag markets were mixed with wheat on the defensive form solid strength in the US dollar and farmers getting after their spring wheat crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The row crops were living the dream on decent exports sales numbers from last week. Oil prices rose on decent US fuel usage.”
Analysts continue to watch long-term forecasts and what it might mean for harvest activity and crop quality. “NOAA estimates above average tropical storm season. Some fear rain in Delta slowing harvest and reducing quality,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.