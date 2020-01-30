Export sales are coming in, and corn sales were “fanatastic,” at 1.2 mln tonnes, and wheat sales were “awesome” at 646,000 tonnes, John Payne of Daniels Trading said, while soybeans are “well below expectations” at 470,000 tonnes. However, despite the export numbers, Payne said the market isn’t worried about those at the moment. “It’s all about fear,” he said, referring to the coronavirus concerns.
Those concerns have grain markets down at the open this morning, Allendale said. “Fears that demand could suffer, or that Phase 1 purchases may not materialize as a result are weighing on the market,” they said.