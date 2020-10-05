“The increase in US export program helps offset the slow return to US fuel demand due to Covid and ethanol production,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said of corn markets. “Next market hurdle will be Friday’s USDA report. Longs hope USDA will lower US 2020 crop which will tighten US 2020/21 supply.”
“(Soybean) Export inspections were supportive and strong at just over 60 mln bu. for the week ending Oct. 2,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Year to date soybean total inspections are 243 mln bu., up over 50% from a year ago. China is, of course, the largest buyer. Good harvest weather is on tap this week. Some concern of a too rapid dry-down could keep harvest from moving too fast.”