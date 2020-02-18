Cases of coronavirus are falling over the weekend, reports are suggesting, helping grain markets find support to open a shorter week of trading, Allendale said. “This week will be closely watched for any signs of China purchasing any U.S. products,” they said.
This is “an important week,” according to John Payne of Daniels Trading, who said China announced they will begin excepting tariff exemptions on March 2 on U.S. goods. “This week is also a highly leveraged March option expiration,” he said, adding that the USDA Ag forum this week will bring some insight as to what some USDA leaders’ expectations are for acreage in the upcoming season.