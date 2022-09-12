 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eyes on month USDA report today

The U.S. was not the only place with poor weather this summer. In the USDA’s WASDE report to be released at 11 a.m. CT today, there could be additional revisions of lower yields for the European crop, which saw even hotter weather, The Hightower Report said today.

Trade will be watching any news concerning Black Sea grain exports. Russia and Turkey will have talks about the Ukraine export corridor deal. Some feel Russia may not renew the deal when it expires in November, Steve Feed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

Choppy trade is expected in corn ahead of the USDA report this morning, said Ami Heesh of CHS Hedging this morning.

