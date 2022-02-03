 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eyes still on South American weather

Eyes still on South American weather

Corn futures continue to slip from recent highs with a lack of support from soybeans and wheat, and also recent rains in Argentina, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.

“Export news from USDA this morning is decent for corn and soybeans, but down for wheat,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading Division of StoneX.

There is talk that Brazil’s corn stocks, including first crop, could be 25 mmt vs. USDA’s estimate of 34 mmt.

“This suggests Brazil could be low on supplies before the second crop harvest,” Total Farm Marketing said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures overnight made new highs to start the week as South American corn crop losses could reach 20 mmt, and U.S. 2021/22 carryout could…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange reported 32% of Argentina’s corn crop was rated good to excellent (vs 22% last week), according to Total Farm …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

One group this week estimated U.S. 2022 corn acres near 91.5 million versus 93.3 last year. This could produce a crop near 15 billion bushels …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Despite the reversals in today’s trade, there “wasn’t a whole lot of technical damage done” to the corn market, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futu…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News