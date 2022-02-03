Eyes still on South American weather

Corn futures continue to slip from recent highs with a lack of support from soybeans and wheat, and also recent rains in Argentina, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.
“Export news from USDA this morning is decent for corn and soybeans, but down for wheat,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading Division of StoneX.
There is talk that Brazil’s corn stocks, including first crop, could be 25 mmt vs. USDA’s estimate of 34 mmt.
“This suggests Brazil could be low on supplies before the second crop harvest,” Total Farm Marketing said.