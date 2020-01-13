After Friday’s USDA reports came and went, the markets are anxiously awaiting the signing of the Phase 1 China trade deal this week, expected to happen around Wednesday. Markets are higher coming into Monday’s trade as there is expected to be “significant purchases” of U.S. agriculture product, Allendale said.
Blue Line Futures said after a report day that “did little to add fuel to the fire” for the markets, trade will be watching developments with the signing of the deal, which may be a ‘buy the rumor, sell the fact’ scenario. “There is also the chance that it doesn’t get signed and instead gets kicked down the road to a later date,” they said.