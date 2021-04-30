 Skip to main content
Factors point to new crop sales

Prices have settled down after a wild start to the week that included new highs, Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Market Update today.

Grain prices are not at the highs they were last week, but are at a profitable range here, according to Seth Miller of ADM Investor Services.

“If you are one to sell new crop sales, I think this is a good place to do so, especially if you have some of the crop in the ground,” he said.

Factors which suggest follow-through selling include: improving weather for planting the U.S. crop, a slowdown in exports that could ease supply tightness concerns and news that U.S. grain prices are “rich” compared to global prices, The Hightower Report said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

