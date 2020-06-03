Midwest states will see warmer temperatures with light precipitation over the next two weeks, Allendale reported. A drier bias across much of the corn belt will be monitored closely. Rain will be needed in some areas and yield estimates could quickly start coming into conversations.
The weather market is non-existent right now, John Payne of Daniels Trading. “If you’re looking for dry spots, they’re going to be out West,” he said.
“Neither Washington nor Beijing has added any clarity to their policy intentions, but I expect there to be a steady flow of reports in the overnight sessions this week which will make for volatile trade while we’re asleep,” said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.