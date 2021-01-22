Farm Bureau questions USDA reporting

After a four-month review, carried out by 10 of its farmer members, The American Farm Bureau Federation has said that U. S. farmers’ confidence in USDA crop reports is fading. Large changes the last couple of years in USDA’s supply estimates due to bad weather, has led to market volatility and has “left farmers questioning the USDA’s ability to respond quickly to rapidly changing conditions on the ground,” said President Zippy Duvall. The Farm Bureau says the USDA needs to modernize its technology and improve transparency.
In Brazil conditions will continue to be mostly good for crops with a few exceptions, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The northeast will continue to be too dry through next Thursday. In Argentina, a difference remains between the most recent GFS model run and European Model run with rainfall from the Monday and Tuesday event in eastern Cordoba through southern Entre Rios and northeastern Buenos Aires