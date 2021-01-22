 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farm Bureau questions USDA reporting

Farm Bureau questions USDA reporting

After a four-month review, carried out by 10 of its farmer members, The American Farm Bureau Federation has said that U. S. farmers’ confidence in USDA crop reports is fading. Large changes the last couple of years in USDA’s supply estimates due to bad weather, has led to market volatility and has “left farmers questioning the USDA’s ability to respond quickly to rapidly changing conditions on the ground,” said President Zippy Duvall. The Farm Bureau says the USDA needs to modernize its technology and improve transparency.

In Brazil conditions will continue to be mostly good for crops with a few exceptions, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The northeast will continue to be too dry through next Thursday. In Argentina, a difference remains between the most recent GFS model run and European Model run with rainfall from the Monday and Tuesday event in eastern Cordoba through southern Entre Rios and northeastern Buenos Aires

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are expecting choppy trade today “with lots of questions worldwide about higher tariffs and uncertain production totals,” Ami L. …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Argentina’s bottom line is mostly good,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last week’s rainfall was well distributed, although not enough to fully …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Lower trade in wheat today came as there was a lack of demand, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Spread trade activity also hut

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat futures traded lower under pressure from the lower corn and soybean prices, according to ADM Investor Services. There are some concerns …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Big demand from China may help support more buying while Ukraine eyes corn export restrictions and the Argentine government weighs higher expo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean prices hit the skids overnight and early in the morning on news of rain in Brazil, according to CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News