Nearly 20 farm groups asked the USDA to extend the deadline for farmers to apply for coronavirus assistance payments and try harder to reach more growers hurt by the pandemic, Allendale reported. USDA paid out $6.8 billion in the program as of Aug. 3, with cattle, milk and corn producers the biggest recipients
With increased tensions with China and generally favorable forecasts into late August, the bears continued their run with more losses to end the week. The consistency of good U.S. weather and no extra export business have not relented on the trends so far in August with only a shocker in Wednesday’s August USDA report providing any hope for the bulls, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.