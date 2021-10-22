Farmers securing supplies early

U.S. farmers are pre-buying seeds and chemicals they need earlier than normal in a bid to secure supplies for next spring amid sector-wide supply-chain problems, a top executive at German agricultural and pharmaceuticals firm Bayer AG said on Tuesday. That was reported by Reuters writers P.J. Huffstutter and Zuzanna Szymanska.
Although the early trend was better than expected yields, the later harvested yield trend is expected to be lower. How much the last 47% of the corn crop and 40% of the bean crop can influence final yield will be a critical determinant of price after USDA yield updates in November and January and beyond, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
The battle is already on between corn, soybean, wheat and oat 2022 U.S. acres, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. We may need fewer soybean acres.