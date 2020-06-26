Favorable weather sparking sell-off

With ideal weather in the forecast, sellers have remained active, according to The Hightower Report. The lack of new news on the China demand added to the bearish tone.
With an uninspiring weekly export sales report, good weather and additional pressure on a fragile US-Chinese relationship, the trade will limp into the weekend looking for any news that will at least offset today’s losses, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said.
There are reports of a large swarm of locusts in South America that are eating vegetation. It is hard to know the impact this could have at this point in the growing season, Joe Barker of CHS Hedging said.