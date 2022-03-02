Fear, panic reflected in grains trade

With new all-time highs for wheat on the Paris Exchange, palm oil in Southeast Asia and corn and China, the U.S. is following the cash trade higher as increasing fear and panic is gripping the trade that world grain and soy supplies could be impossible to find by late summer, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Newswires report Ukraine’s ports will remain closed until the Russian invasion ends, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Damage from shelling could take months to repair. “Look for sustained volatility as supply and demand scenarios unfold surrounding the potential impact on U.S. corn exports,” he said.