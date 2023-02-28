People are also reading…
The final trading day of February marks the first notice day for March grain deliveries, CHS Hedging noted. There is no daily limit on March grain contracts.
“Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans delivered to elevators and processors around the U.S. Midwest were mostly steady on Monday, underpinned by slow farmer sales and weaker futures prices, dealers said,” ADM Investor Services said. “Farmers were reluctant to book fresh sales on Monday after soybean futures fell to a near three-week low while corn futures dropped to the lowest in nearly three months.”