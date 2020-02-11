“Typically the February corn report is a non-event and today certainly proved that to once again be the case,” Stewart-Peterson said. “…The gist of the report is that it was neutral. Specifically, projected carryout from January was unchanged at 1.892 bln bushels. The market may have been looking for slightly less with the average estimate of 1.856.”
“Today was pretty mundane for having a USDA monthly supply and demand report out,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There were cuts to the soybean and wheat ending stocks, but the cuts did not appear to impress the trade. Trade has been slow since the trade war began and does not seem to have picked up since the Phase One Trade Agreement was signed."