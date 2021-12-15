Fed may signal rate increase timeline

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will make highly anticipated comments later today. Traders are not expecting an interest rate increase but will look for guidance on how soon rates may increase and the pace of tapering the Fed’s bond buying program, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. They will also look for clarification on why the Fed no longer sees inflation as “transitory.”
The price of phosphorus-based fertilizers in the U.S. ranges between roughly $830 to $920 per ton, up from between $450 and $500 per ton at this time last year, according to agricultural research firm DTN. Anhydrous ammonia, which helps convert nitrogen into a form usable for plants, is assessed at over $1,300 per ton, an all-time high.
South Brazil and Argentina are going to stay dry. “The forecast really doesn’t look too good,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “It appears to be a big challenge to corn and soybean production. The trade is starting to pay a little more attention to this.”