Fed meeting, crop tour wrap up week

Mortgage rates are at the highest level since June “adding pressure to an already slowing housing market,” CHS Hedging said. That adds to economic pressure to consumer demand which can be felt throughout the financial sector.
People are also reading…
The Federal Reserve will make a speech today indicating where the market is headed, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.
The Pro Farmer Tour continued through Minnesota yesterday, with corn yields estimated at 190.39 bushels per acre, 13 more than last year, while soybean pod counts were also significantly higher than last year.