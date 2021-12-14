Federal Reserve meeting, Omicron affecting markets

The Federal Reserve is beginning their December meeting today with a press conference coming tomorrow afternoon that may affect markets, depending on any action coming out of the monthly event, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.
Grain markets were mostly lower overnight, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said, as the “fast spreading omicron variant” has traders worried of possible slowdowns. He noted that the IEA lowered their global demand forecast by 100,000 for 2021/22 due to the virus’ impact.
Grain inspections for corn beans and wheat were lower than expected yesterday, which is also weighing on the markets, Freed said.