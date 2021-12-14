 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal Reserve meeting, Omicron affecting markets

Federal Reserve meeting, Omicron affecting markets

The Federal Reserve is beginning their December meeting today with a press conference coming tomorrow afternoon that may affect markets, depending on any action coming out of the monthly event, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.

Grain markets were mostly lower overnight, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said, as the “fast spreading omicron variant” has traders worried of possible slowdowns. He noted that the IEA lowered their global demand forecast by 100,000 for 2021/22 due to the virus’ impact.

Grain inspections for corn beans and wheat were lower than expected yesterday, which is also weighing on the markets, Freed said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn is chopping higher as we enter lower volume holiday trade, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. Fund length and ethanol demand are support…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The choppy trade seen in the recent corn market action is expected to continue until the release of the WASDE, Total Farm Marketing said. Unti…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

This morning's "ginormous" corn sale to Mexico boosted the market, as USDA announced the 1.84 mmt sale this morning, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Favorable conditions for corn planting and establishment are reported in central Brazil, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Dryness…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News