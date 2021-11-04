Federal Reserve to taper stimulus expectations

U.S. stocks are higher after strong earnings reports are coming out, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. That comes after a Federal Reserve announcement yesterday to start the tapering process of stimulus, but the Fed left interest rates unchanged.
As commodity prices dipped in recent days, Total Farm Marketing said farmer sales have slowed since Monday. “Sales were active on Monday when futures rallied, but have been limited since then,” they said. “Midwest weather is dry which should advance harvest.”