 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal Reserve to taper stimulus expectations

Federal Reserve to taper stimulus expectations

U.S. stocks are higher after strong earnings reports are coming out, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. That comes after a Federal Reserve announcement yesterday to start the tapering process of stimulus, but the Fed left interest rates unchanged.

As commodity prices dipped in recent days, Total Farm Marketing said farmer sales have slowed since Monday. “Sales were active on Monday when futures rallied, but have been limited since then,” they said. “Midwest weather is dry which should advance harvest.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded lower on weakness in other markets, such as wheat and soybeans and crude oil, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The battle between massive ethanol demand and ridiculous 2022 fertilizer prices will continue to help corn, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Tr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Private estimate from StoneX has the corn yield at 177.7 bushels per acre vs the USDA’s 176.5 bpa, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures have rallied on talk of higher corn ethanol demand and margins, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Estimates of higher de…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended higher on increased fund buying, according to ADM Investor Services. Futures may be overbought.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News