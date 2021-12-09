 Skip to main content
Fertilizer costs may get a look from federal officials

The Family Farm Action Alliance is asking the U.S. Justice department to look into the fertilizer price hikes, according to ADM Investor Services. They claim corporations “are using their monopoly power to raise and lower the price charged for farmers not based on basic supply and demand, but rather on the price the farmer is paid for their commodity crops.” This comes as fertilizer is reaching record high prices

Grain markets are all weaker overall this morning as traders are positioning for today’s 11 a.m. CT release of the WASDE report. “Two-sided trade was seen in corn and soybeans with futures remaining weaker and near session lows this morning.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

