Fertilizer price spike resulting in lower applications

The uptrend in fertilizer prices that began a few months ago continues to strain farmers’ production costs, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. To cope with high prices, many farmers have reduced their use of fertilizer on soil this season by about 10 to 15%. A gridlock market persists, with buying below regular levels and few deals made, a trend that could force suppliers to rethink prices.

The focus is now on South America weather and demand for U.S. exports, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. Analysts estimate U.S. corn carryout near 1,200, with the 2022-23 carryout 1,540. This could limit the upside in prices until more is known about U.S. 2022 weather and planted acres.

