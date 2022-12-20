Fertilizer prices down, but corn exports shaky

Nitrogen, phosphate and potash prices continue to fall in the U.S. as the autumn application season ends and winter and spring pricing programs begin. Declines this week were led by producers’ spring prepay ammonia offers and winter fill programs for potash, ADM Investor Services reach team said this morning in its global update.
People are also reading…
Corn futures ended the first half of the month mostly lower as lackluster demand outweighed weekend attacks on Ukraine’s Port of Odessa and heat and dryness across Argentina. USDA’s WASDE report on Dec. 9 was “viewed as relatively neutral for the corn complex,” CIH said in its December mid-month review.
Christmas Holiday Trading Hours: markets close at 1:15 p.m. CST on Friday, Dec. 23, and will open at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.