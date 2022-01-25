 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fertilizer prices expected to see changes

Fertilizer prices expected to see changes

Urea prices are dropping, signaling a spring ammonia correction, ADM Investor Services said. Spring anhydrous offers remain at $1,300-$1,350 per ton in the corn belt, the highest premium since October 2008, while Urea has seen a 27% drop since December’s peak. “Should the products return to an average spread, ammonia would trade at $900 a ton in the Corn Belt, down $450 from the prompt price. Large anhydrous applications in 4Q suggest corn farmers will switch to more economical urea in spring.”

U.S. analysts are continuing to be concerned about a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Talk of higher demand for U.S. corn exports supported the market, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Optimism for fewer planted acres in the U.S. next year has supported higher corn futures, along with the fact that the South American crop cou…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Weekly ethanol production numbers were improved from last week at 310 million bushels and 14 million bushels above the pace needed to reach th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Talk of increased demand for U.S. corn exports and lower South America supply offers support, Total Farm Marketing said. “There were rumors th…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News