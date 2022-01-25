Fertilizer prices expected to see changes

Urea prices are dropping, signaling a spring ammonia correction, ADM Investor Services said. Spring anhydrous offers remain at $1,300-$1,350 per ton in the corn belt, the highest premium since October 2008, while Urea has seen a 27% drop since December’s peak. “Should the products return to an average spread, ammonia would trade at $900 a ton in the Corn Belt, down $450 from the prompt price. Large anhydrous applications in 4Q suggest corn farmers will switch to more economical urea in spring.”
U.S. analysts are continuing to be concerned about a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said.