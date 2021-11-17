Fertilizer prices may reduce corn acreage

HIS Markit (formerly Informa) projected a sharp decline in corn acreage for 2022, a big wheat acreage increase and only a marginal increase in soybean acres. “That’s very interesting,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “Of course, we know we have a lot of moving parts here. This fertilizer situation is one of the big driving factors. A lot of people believe it’s too expensive and it may not be available. Logistical constraints will continue into next year.”
Effective Dec. 30, Vietnam is eliminating or cutting tariffs on imports of U.S. corn, wheat and frozen pork, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.