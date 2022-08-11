Fertilizer prices staying high for producers

The next WASDE report comes out tomorrow at 11 a.m. CDT. “This report should include any adjustments in acres for corn, beans, and spring wheat from their resurvey of Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.”
Fertilizer prices are easing, but it may be “too little, too late,” ADM Investor Services said. “They are still beyond the reach of many farmers in North America.” A Bloomberg report showed fertilizer is still 80% above the five-year average in the New Orleans terminal.
“Supply snags, the war in Ukraine and surging costs for natural gas used to make crop nutrients have combined to keep prices elevated, and a winter gas squeeze could send fertilizer prices surging anew,” Alexis Maxwell, Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst said.