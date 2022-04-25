Fertilizer supplies may be down by fall

While most U.S. ag retailers have adequate nutrient supplies this spring, that may not be the case this fall and in spring 2023, according to a study by CoBank. Russia, Ukraine and Belarus are usually major exporters of nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilizers, as well as natural gas, the key feedstock for nitrogen fertilizers. Those supplies will remain threatened by production shutdowns and export restrictions and fertilizer prices will be elevated throughout 2022, the study said.
There was a lot of precipitation throughout the Corn Belt over the weekend, but it should be moving out today, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “There may very well be some corn-planting progress this week,” he said.
A rough weekly finish in corn and bean prices nearly erased the early-week gains but the streaks remain intact for weekly gains for corn and beans while wheat tested but failed to break out at the top of the recent range despite concerning updates to Russian strategy in the Black Sea region of Ukraine, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.