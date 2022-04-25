 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fertilizer supplies may be down by fall

While most U.S. ag retailers have adequate nutrient supplies this spring, that may not be the case this fall and in spring 2023, according to a study by CoBank. Russia, Ukraine and Belarus are usually major exporters of nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilizers, as well as natural gas, the key feedstock for nitrogen fertilizers. Those supplies will remain threatened by production shutdowns and export restrictions and fertilizer prices will be elevated throughout 2022, the study said.

There was a lot of precipitation throughout the Corn Belt over the weekend, but it should be moving out today, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “There may very well be some corn-planting progress this week,” he said.

A rough weekly finish in corn and bean prices nearly erased the early-week gains but the streaks remain intact for weekly gains for corn and beans while wheat tested but failed to break out at the top of the recent range despite concerning updates to Russian strategy in the Black Sea region of Ukraine, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Corn futures are mixed after the overnight trade as bulls are watching lower South American corn exports, Total Farm Marketing said. “That cou…

Inflation driving grain markets

Futures were on both sides of unchanged today as traders spent much of the session leveling out positions, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivis…

Corn

The US corn crop may be planted late in some areas due to cold & wet weather, but the second week of the forecast is mostly warm and dry w…

Corn

Follow-through weakness from yesterday gave a bleak start to the day but corn rallied later in the day, according to CHS Hedging.

Soy rallies, grains slide Thursday

Sizable losses were posted in the grain and soy complex to start today’s session but soybeans eventually rallied to finish in the positive, ac…

Corn

Corn July corn closed sharply lower on the session but the market managed to stay inside of yesterday’s range as export sales were not as high…

Corn

With record-high fertilizer prices and regional logistic snarls, it seems very unlikely that the USDA’s planted acreage estimate will rise sig…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News