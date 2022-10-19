 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Few bullish signals in grain markets

Another volatile day of trade saw energy prices fall sharply on another release from the U.S. strategic reserve and a general attitude among investors in favor of exiting their raw material positions in favor of the equity investments, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

“With the U.S. export market in the worst position in decades and South American weather improving into month end, there is just not a lot on the bullish horizon other than Russian unpredictability,” he said.

Water levels on the Mississippi River may continue to fall, although some relief is in sight potentially, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The National Weather Service projects that levels near Memphis, Tennessee, and Cairo, Illinois, will hit new record-low levels over the next week. But some of these river valley areas are expected to catch some rains over the next seven to 10 days.

