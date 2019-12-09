A rare December crop progress report was released today by the USDA, marking the last crop progress report of 2019. In the report, corn harvest was projected at 92% complete, highlighted by states like North Dakota which is 43% complete and Wisconsin and Michigan, both at 74%.
“Between the technical break-out in the soy complex, the fresh USMCA talk, and the updated harvest progress numbers today, tomorrow's market reaction in the aftermath of USDA's WASDE Report is almost sure to add volatility to the intra-day trade,” Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said.