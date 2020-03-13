Allendale reports grain markets are higher this morning “as they look to find their footing in a coronavirus world.”
“With the virus spread unknown, current world demand unknown, and a time-frame for certainty unknown, traders are evening positions ahead of the weekend,” Allendale says.
Soybeans are 7 to 9 cents higher this morning after posting new life-of-contract lows overnight, says Brugler Marketing. They closed 12 3/4 to 14 1/4 cents lower on Thursday. March beans will expire today. May soybean meal futures gained $1.20/ton. May bean oil ended 115 points lower.