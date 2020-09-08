A lot has happened in the last month with weather events, so the big WASDE report will have all the ag trade attention on Friday, said John Payne with Daniels Trading.
Chinese buying continues at a “feverish pace,” The Hightower Report said this morning. It attributes this uptrend in buying to the threat of cold weather in the U.S. this week, talk of La Nina affecting South American production and typhoon flooding issues in China.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has said the he wants to scale back U.S. economic ties to China in an effort to bring more jobs back to the U.S. A timeline for the plan wasn’t given, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.