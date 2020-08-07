Corn traders were watching upcoming weather trends. “Rains in the forecast for Iowa should relieve some of the growing dryness concerns,” Stewart-Peterson said. “US corn crops in a drought area dropped to 18% this week from 19% last week, the first weekly decline since April. Potential for short covering into next week’s Supply and Demand report if rains miss Iowa.”
Analysts are looking ahead to the soybean crop estimate. “The average trade guess for US 2020 soybean crop is near 4,258 mln bu. versus USDA 4,135,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “This will be the first official NASS crop estimate. It will be only a farmer survey. Range of guesses is 4,135 to 4,399. There is a private guess that the final crop could be 4,496.”