Forecast hints at on-time planting in Midwest

The 30-day Midwest weather forecast suggests farmers should get intended 2022 acres planted on time, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Weekly export inspections will be released later this morning.
Ukraine’s farm minister said last week that about 1.2 million metric tons of grain and oilseed sat on 57 commercial vessels in blocked seaports, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The Minister is concerned that quality issues could arise if grain is stored on these ships for more than a few months. “That’s one of many concerns in Ukraine,” he said. “On that same note, spring plantings in Ukraine may only fall by only 17% versus last year.”
The port of Shanghai, which handled 20% of Chinese freight traffic in 2021, is shut down due to roadblocks and strict covid test requirements, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
Reuters quote a French seed industry group saying that reduced production of crop seeds in Ukraine could affect the country’s grain production for several years.