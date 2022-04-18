 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forecast hints at on-time planting in Midwest

The 30-day Midwest weather forecast suggests farmers should get intended 2022 acres planted on time, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Weekly export inspections will be released later this morning.

Ukraine’s farm minister said last week that about 1.2 million metric tons of grain and oilseed sat on 57 commercial vessels in blocked seaports, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The Minister is concerned that quality issues could arise if grain is stored on these ships for more than a few months. “That’s one of many concerns in Ukraine,” he said. “On that same note, spring plantings in Ukraine may only fall by only 17% versus last year.”

The port of Shanghai, which handled 20% of Chinese freight traffic in 2021, is shut down due to roadblocks and strict covid test requirements, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

Reuters quote a French seed industry group saying that reduced production of crop seeds in Ukraine could affect the country’s grain production for several years.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Ethanol production “slipped below the needed level” for the second consecutive week, CHS Hedging said. “Spot ethanol swaps settled at $2.58 pe…

Corn

EPA action to allow year-round E15 may possibly add near 25 million bushels of demand to old crop corn for ethanol, but lower gasoline use due…

Grain markets find pressure

Futures were under pressure today as the managed money crowd stepped away from the commodity market, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

Corn

“Some feel most of the bullish news are in corn futures,” ADM Investor Services said. They noted that ethanol stocks are dropping as demand in…

Markets close for three-day weekend

Grain markets were "quiet" as traders set up for the holiday weekend, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. "Corn strength from tightening world sup…

Corn

Corn prices opened lower on profit-taking but turned higher mid day as the focus shifted to possible planting delays, according to CHS Hedging.

Corn

Corn futures continued to soar overnight following the three-day Easter holiday weekend, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. New hig…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News