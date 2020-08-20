“Friday’s Cattle on Feed report scheduled for release after the close this Friday,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Stimulus virus aid package is still not a done deal, with Congress going off session soon and not returning until after Labor Day. US/China trade talks looking to tentatively move forward (both countries are said to want to evaluate the situation).”
On Thursday traders were watching weather forecasts and processing the news the U.S. and China could be returning to trade talks. “Weather forecasts are looking a little less threatening,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Below-normal temperatures should minimize impact of dryness in many areas. Surprise return to trade talks between US and China.”