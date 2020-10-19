For weeks we’ve seen importing countries aggressively trying to secure feed supplies to combat domestic food inflation, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. Brazil has announced a suspension of its corn and soybean import tariffs until 2021. This opens the door to more than just U.S. imports, but really to go as far as suspending the tariffs. “It really comes down to the U.S., which could make a major dent to Brazil’ situation. The market can easily be thinking of U.S. corn and soybeans being shipped to Brazil,” Christy said.
Grain markets pushed higher overnight led by wheat futures as they hit near six-year highs as dry weather and frost damage concerns hit Argentina, the U.S. Plains and parts of the Black Sea regions, Allendale said. Corn and soybean futures were also higher after solid profit taking during Friday’s trading session. Traders will continue to focus on U.S. harvest progress and South American weather conditions.
While history has shown that China and Russia are not friendly to U.S. interests, they have been very helpful lately as China’s demand and Russia’s drought have added significant income for the U.S. farmer since late summer, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “The beginning and end to demand rallies is never as obvious as the end of a weather rally, so the rest of 2020 and start of 2021 will have some hard to predict factors in price determination,” he said.