Fourth day of uptrend in grains continues

Corn, wheat and soybeans are all higher this morning as a four-day uptrend continues, Steve Freed of ADM Investor services said this morning.
Internationally, Brazil’s soybean planting is 22% complete as of Oct. 14, according to AgRural.
“This is the second fastest pace on record. … Moisture levels in the soil and good weather are helping to boost planting,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Meanwhile, the scarcity of fertilizer is causing headaches for farmers in parts of South America. Corn growers in the center-west region have been reporting that some fertilizer and glyphosate deliveries have been canceled by suppliers. The biggest concern is for winter-corn crop as most farmers haven’t bought crop nutrients yet, Total Farm Marketing said.