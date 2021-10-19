 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fourth day of uptrend in grains continues

Fourth day of uptrend in grains continues

Corn, wheat and soybeans are all higher this morning as a four-day uptrend continues, Steve Freed of ADM Investor services said this morning.

Internationally, Brazil’s soybean planting is 22% complete as of Oct. 14, according to AgRural.

“This is the second fastest pace on record. … Moisture levels in the soil and good weather are helping to boost planting,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Meanwhile, the scarcity of fertilizer is causing headaches for farmers in parts of South America. Corn growers in the center-west region have been reporting that some fertilizer and glyphosate deliveries have been canceled by suppliers. The biggest concern is for winter-corn crop as most farmers haven’t bought crop nutrients yet, Total Farm Marketing said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures continued to fall today as there wasn’t any support to be found and the fresh fundamentals from yesterday point to an overall big…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“We’ll get an update on harvest progress after the close today,” said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. “For now, the corn market is tr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

We saw a big improvement in ethanol production in the report from EIA yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded higher despite favorable yield reports in some areas, according to CHS Hedging. Weekly export inspections were better t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Central Argentina’s corn is roughly 23% planted so far, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures rebounded today, although nothing major changed in the news so the higher markets might be attributed to lows being hit in the ma…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News