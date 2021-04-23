Friday calms down in grain markets

“What a week for the grain markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Lots of concerns about decent demand, tight supplies, cold, dry weather conditions. The speculative crowd appeared to have been encouraged to join the rally camp. Ongoing Chines demand for wheat and corn was supportive to the grain markets this week.”
“USDA is too low on their estimate of total US 2020/21 soybean demand,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “China hog production numbers are up which should support soybean and soymeal prices. Finally, our weather guy is convinced a ridge of high pressure will develop in US NW Midwest, north plains and south Canada prairies this summer.”