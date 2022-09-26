 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday crop estimate to give direction

People are also reading…

“The Ag markets hit the skids today on recession fears, concerns of a slowdown in the global economy, improving weather for harvest activity, and major league strength in the US dollar,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Position squaring ahead of this week’s USDA data was noted.”

Analysts are looking ahead to the next USDA report. “Trade still looking for a lower October crop estimate but lower exports could offset a lower crop,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US farmer is still a slow seller which supports basis and spreads. Sept. 30 USDA estimate of US Sept. 1 stocks could be key if estimated below USDA 1,525 (mln bu.)."

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

The trade is worried about demand due to a lack of Chinese interest caused by the Covid lockdowns there and in part by the stronger US Dollar,…

Wheat

The Russia situation and Putin throwing out blackmail nuclear talk has the market jittered, according to The Hightower Report.

Corn

No one is sure what will happen to exports from Ukraine and Russia but ideas are that they will both export aggressively. USDA world supply an…

Soybeans

All three members of the soy complex “are higher to start the day,” CHS Hedging said. China’s farm ministry is urging feed makers to work hard…

Soybeans

Chinese soymeal sales “were sharply higher” and crush margins were “reported to be weaker despite imported cheap Argentine beans,” ADM Investo…

Corn

“Corn futures managed a small gain in a relatively tight range,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Continued uptrend in USD off…

Corn

"Futures were lower on the day after starting stronger along with wheat,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “But the market turned low…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News