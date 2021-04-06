Friday report taking focus of traders

Soybeans moved higher Tuesday, as all crop markets looked ahead to Friday’s WASDE report. “Soybeans traded higher today, with the May contract holding above its 20-day moving average at $14.11 ¼,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market continues to focus on tight U.S. ending stocks that are anticipated to shrink on Friday’s report.”
Crop market analysts were also watching the energy and equity markets to see what impact they might have. “Energy markets were higher today, rebounding after steep losses yesterday,” White said. “Equity markets were mostly lower on light volume as the markets take a pause following sharp gains on strong economic data.”