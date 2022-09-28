 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday report, weaker U.S. dollar pushing market higher

People are also reading…

“The Ag markets were mostly higher on U.S. Dollar weakness, and spillover strength in the wheat and crude oil markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Oil prices were higher on tightening inventories and a lower US Dollar. Trade awaits US grain stocks and small grains data at the end of the week.”

“The Quarterly Grain Stocks report is due for release on Friday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The average estimate prior to Friday's report is 1.512 bln bushels. Reports can always contain surprises and then of course so can the reaction. However, given the strong cash prices this summer it is hard to imagine that there would be much of a bearish surprise on Friday's report.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

The Russia situation and Putin throwing out blackmail nuclear talk has the market jittered, according to The Hightower Report.

Corn

“The corn market traded lower on a strong US dollar, favorable harvest weather, and worries about the health of the global economy,” Ami Heesc…

Soybeans

All three members of the soy complex “are higher to start the day,” CHS Hedging said. China’s farm ministry is urging feed makers to work hard…

Corn

“Corn futures managed a small gain in a relatively tight range,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Continued uptrend in USD off…

Wheat

A number of factors worked against wheat markets to begin the week. “The wheat market was under pressure from significant strength in the US d…

Wheat

Markets quieted overnight as the market turned its attention to this morning’s trade, CHS Hedging said. “Decent rainfall over the Northern hal…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News