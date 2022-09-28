Friday report, weaker U.S. dollar pushing market higher

People are also reading…
“The Ag markets were mostly higher on U.S. Dollar weakness, and spillover strength in the wheat and crude oil markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Oil prices were higher on tightening inventories and a lower US Dollar. Trade awaits US grain stocks and small grains data at the end of the week.”
“The Quarterly Grain Stocks report is due for release on Friday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The average estimate prior to Friday's report is 1.512 bln bushels. Reports can always contain surprises and then of course so can the reaction. However, given the strong cash prices this summer it is hard to imagine that there would be much of a bearish surprise on Friday's report.”